Getty Image

Friday night was a weird one for Memphis Grizzlies guard MarShon Brooks. One of the oddest trade sagas in recent memory occurred involving the Grizzlies as the team that was going to facilitate a trade that sent Trevor Ariza from Phoenix to Washington, but things fell through because of a miscommunication, one which occurred because no one was sure if MarShon or Dillon Brooks was heading to the Suns.

It was completely bizarre, and for the players at the center of things, it had to be surreal, even though the trade eventually got done without Memphis. That is especially true for MarShon Brooks, because the trade fell apart because Phoenix had no interest in trading for him.

The Grizzlies played hosts to the Houston Rockets on Saturday night, and before the trade, Brooks had some pointed remarks about how trades work in the NBA, saying that he understands why superstars will sometimes take control of their own destinies.