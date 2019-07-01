Michael Jordan Thanked Kemba Walker And Said He’s ‘Disappointed’ He’s Leaving The Hornets

07.01.19 9 mins ago

Getty Image

Eight years after drafting him to be the face of their floundering franchise, the Charlotte Hornets are watching Kemba Walker go elsewhere in free agency, with Walker signing a max deal in Boston to essentially replace Kyrie Irving. The Hornets now find themselves truly in basketball purgatory, especially after dolling out a three-year, $58 million contract to Terry Rozier to slide into Walker’s role.

Walker explained on Sunday night that he gave the Hornets “every single thing” he could over his time with the team, which is no consolation to a franchise’s fans who feel the organization didn’t appreciate Walker and his talents. But now that it’s all settled, the franchise is officially moving on.

Both Michael Jordan and Hornets president Mitch Kupchak released brief statements thanking Walker for what he did during his time in Charlotte and wishing him luck in Boston.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Jordan
TAGSCHARLOTTE HORNETSKemba WalkerMichael Jordan
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.01.19 3 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.28.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.25.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.25.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.24.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.18.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP