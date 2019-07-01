Getty Image

Eight years after drafting him to be the face of their floundering franchise, the Charlotte Hornets are watching Kemba Walker go elsewhere in free agency, with Walker signing a max deal in Boston to essentially replace Kyrie Irving. The Hornets now find themselves truly in basketball purgatory, especially after dolling out a three-year, $58 million contract to Terry Rozier to slide into Walker’s role.

Walker explained on Sunday night that he gave the Hornets “every single thing” he could over his time with the team, which is no consolation to a franchise’s fans who feel the organization didn’t appreciate Walker and his talents. But now that it’s all settled, the franchise is officially moving on.

Both Michael Jordan and Hornets president Mitch Kupchak released brief statements thanking Walker for what he did during his time in Charlotte and wishing him luck in Boston.