The MVP race this season has been a dead heat between Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden. You can make a solid case for either of them, and you wouldn’t have any problem massaging the numbers to suit your argument.

The Hardenites point to his transcendent scoring ability, which has unfolded in historic fashion this season with a dizzying streak of 30-plus point performances and a pair of career-best 61-point explosions that have distinguished him not only as the best offensive player on the planet today, but near the top rung in all of NBA history.

The case for Giannis skews more toward his all-around dominance, often with an emphasis on his ability to leverage his astonishing length and speed as a defender to disrupt everything his opponents try to do. And it’s that discrepancy that tends to irk Mike D’Antoni when it comes to this debate. The Rockets coach recently made his case for Harden’s candidacy and did so while passionately lobbying for Harden’s efficacy on the side of the court that is perceived as his weakness.