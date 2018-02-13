NBA Power Rankings Week 17: The Suns Are On A Mission For Ping-Pong Balls

#Dime Power Rankings #Golden State Warriors #Cleveland Cavaliers
02.13.18 4 weeks ago

Getty Image

When the Phoenix Suns lost the first three games of the season by a combined 92 points, it was easy to assume that it would be a (very) long campaign for the franchise. That ineptitude led to Eric Bledsoe being traded to Milwaukee and head coach Earl Watson being fired but, for a short period of time, the Suns looked to be on an improved trajectory that included mediocre on-court results instead of horrific ones.

Recently, though, the Suns are back to their old ways and, after a Monday evening blowout loss to the Warriors, Phoenix is 4-16 since the calendar flipped to 2018. Beyond that, Devin Booker and company have dropped six in a row and 14 of 16 games on the way to potential pole position in the race for ping-pong balls.

In some ways, Phoenix’s season-long peripheral numbers are still being impacted by the opening stretch of disaster (and recent injury issues for Booker) but the Suns are, in fact, struggling at a high level. Oddly, the Suns almost became buyers at the trade deadline, picking up Elfrid Payton at a highly reduced cost, but that infusion of talent at point guard can only go so far and, even with Phoenix’s young players displaying encouraging individual signs, the overarching picture is fairly ugly for the Suns at the moment.

There is a multi-way battle going on for the top few spots in the NBA Draft Lottery and the Suns are simply one entity involved. If the team plays the way it has in 2018, though, there is every reason to believe that Phoenix will enter that fateful night in May with the best chance at the No. 1 overall pick.

Where do the Suns land this week in our Dime Power Rankings? Let’s go to the tape.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dime Power Rankings#Golden State Warriors#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDIME Power RankingsGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSHouston RocketsPHOENIX SUNS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP