NBA Power Rankings Week 3: The Knicks Seem Determined To Find Rock Bottom

Expectations were modest for the 2019-20 New York Knicks, at least in a general sense. There was certainly a segment of the basketball-watching population that believed the Knicks would improve after a busy summer but, at the same time, skepticism reigned after New York chose to invest in a bevy of short-term contracts largely concentrated at the power forward position. While it’s still early in the campaign, the early signs are… not encouraging.

The Knicks did pick up a big win over Kristaps Porzingis and the Dallas Mavericks last week but any positive momentum generated from that event came to a crashing halt on Sunday. After a bad loss, New York’s management team spoke to the media, fueling rumors about David Fizdale’s job status, and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith then staged a rant for the ages. Some of that is business as usual in New York but, in short, the Knicks are struggling in a mighty way and things aren’t going very well.

New York’s offense has been disastrously poor to this point, scoring less than a point per possession. When combined with strongly below-average defense and a shooting pedigree rivaled only by Orlando in terms of impotence, it is easy to see why the Knicks are scuffling. New York is a good offensive rebounding team to this point but that is mitigated by a bottom-five assist rate and, aside from some struggles from sharpshooter Wayne Ellington, it isn’t as if there are any individual results that are out of the ordinary.

Making matters worse, the Knicks have faced a below-average strength of schedule on the way to a 2-8 record. They haven’t faced an elite team yet and things reached a crescendo with a 21-point home loss to Cleveland. Anything that happens in early November has to be couched with sample sample size caveats but, for the Knicks, the roster construction doesn’t make a whole lot of sense and this also isn’t a team that appears to be coached at an elite level.

It isn’t as if New York is in its own tier at the bottom of the NBA and, frankly, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if the Knicks won more games than a couple of other teams. Still, the 2019-20 season feels “over” with regard to any faint playoff hopes and the anticipation of the 2020 off-season begins in earnest.

Without further delay, here are this week’s DIME power rankings.

1. LA Clippers (7-3, Last week — 1st)



The Clippers are 7-1 when Kawhi Leonard suits up this season and the team has a net rating of +16.3 when the reigning NBA Finals MVP is on the court. I understand that the Clippers don’t have the league’s best record, but they’ve done nothing to fall out of the top spot, even without Paul George.

2. Boston Celtics (8-1, Last week — 6th)



After a season-opening loss in Philly, the Celtics have won eight straight games. There is reason for skepticism when it comes to keeping up this level of play but Boston has been fantastic recently. The next step will be seeing how the team fares without Gordon Hayward, who will be sidelined for several weeks after hand surgery.