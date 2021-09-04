NBA Summer Vacation Watch: Do Not Go Gently Into That Preseason

Rating: Don’t let Rocco’s aloof gaze fool you, he know he’s the only one that’s going to grace the other side of that board. Fred VanVleet View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fred VanVleet (@fredvanvleet) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fred VanVleet (@fredvanvleet) Steady Freddy took a mountainous getaway this week and spent some time in rivers catching fish, in forests probably huffing the clean air, standing in various vistas with the sun pouring down on him while riding a bike, and texting about the cost of an oil change. Rating: Fred looks seriously so relaxed that even the exorbitant price of that oil change could not phase him. Mike Conley Kindest man in the world Mike Conley took a vacation at a mountain lodge west of Salt Lake City his wife, Mary, though to speak to the man for more than three seconds is to realize that wherever Conley goes, he takes the calm vibes of vacation with him. Once there, he took a trail ride, and I’m frankly impressed that they matched him with such an appropriately tall horse. Rating: Mike Conley, named MVP of horse girls everywhere. DeMar DeRozan View this post on Instagram A post shared by DeMar DeRozan (@demar_derozan) Majestic mountain vistas are big this week! So was the experience of staring stoically off into them, as exemplified here by DeMar DeRozan. Obviously this is one of the most safe for shorts spaces out there, but to see DeRozan looking so cozy in a hoodie, toque, and probably long pants reminds us that just like the seasons, our appreciation for different types of vacations can change.

Rating: But if you come around me with a pumpkin spice latte I’m knocking it out of your hands. Bogdan Bogdanovic Bogdan is running a delightfully alliterative basketball camp. Please enjoy this picture of him looking so happy about it. Rating: If you want to believe he drove the bus, I don’t think it’s too far of a reach. Myles Turner View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myles Turner (@turner_myles) I’ll just say it: Myles is in serious contention for NBA SVW MVP. The man has been enjoying some seriously wonderful looking trips with friends this summer, most recently on a visit to San Francisco and Napa, where he embraced being a tourist as much as he did wine puns. This summer might also be Turner’s induction into NBA wine guy territory, so all in all just a lot to consider here when giving out the most prestigious award in sports.

Rating: But I’ve tried this and alas, no matter how involved the read, you cannot walk into becoming a wise old elf or a brother Karamazov (probably for the best). Marquese Chriss Chriss has been trying to tap into boba more, and succeeding. Rating: A timely reminder for us all. Josh Okogie Okogie rode a ride for children and whether he was playing along to enhance the experience for the kids he was riding with (nice) or he really did experience a kick and isn’t afraid to admit it (very nice), he had a good time. Rating: Still got plenty of time left this summer to face your fears. Boris Diaw Diaw, since retirement, will pop up in places like the Galapagos, at the Kennedy Space Center directly under a rocket bound for space, circumnavigating the world via sailboat, or here in Lisbon, taking a very earnest selfie in front of a souvenir shop.