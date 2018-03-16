Getty Image

So the first day of the NCAA Tournament was pretty awesome, no? We had some absolutely insane games, like Loyola-Chicago knocking down what was basically a buzzer-beater to defeat Miami, Rhode Island and Oklahoma playing a barnburner that the Rams won in overtime, and Rob Gray was out of his mind in Houston’s win over San Diego State. Oh, and Arizona got knocked out after Buffalo decided to shoot (and make) a million threes en route to a 21-point win.

Day Two of the 2018 Tournament doesn’t seem to be as prone to games going completely insane, but save for the 1-16 matchups that are usually blowouts, it’s a really strong day top to bottom. What should you watch? Well, that’s where we come in.

Let’s all enjoy some hoops, and you can follow along with games via our watch guide for the day. All times listed are EST.