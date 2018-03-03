An Oregon Freshman Destroyed Two Defenders With A Pair Of Filthy Moves

Twitter/@OregonWBB

James Harden’s crossover that lit up Wesley Johnson earlier this week produced an enormous reaction from all corners of the NBA world.

LeBron James weighed in with the fact that anyone would “dream about” the kind of move Harden executed. Joel Embiid likewise enjoyed the “disrespectful” nature of the crossover, and even Harden himself admitted that “confusion” played a part in what actually transpired on the floor.

With that as the backdrop, Oregon women’s basketball player Aina Ayuso wasn’t necessarily trying to reenact Harden’s work on Friday, but in short, she put together a rather strong impression. The freshman point guard from Spain annihilated two (yes, two) would-be defenders, including an initial move that made her opponent slump to the floor in similar fashion to Johnson.