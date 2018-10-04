Puma Is Close To Landing DeMarcus Cousins As The Face Of Its Hoops Relaunch

Associate Editor
10.04.18

Getty Image

Puma has made waves ever since it decided to get back into the basketball sneaker game. It’s signed a number of prominent rookies to sneaker deals — including the top two picks in the 2018 NBA Draft in Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley III — while also shoring up deals with the WNBA and a few NBA veterans like Terry Rozier and Rudy Gay.

But the one thing that Puma had been missing was a superstar basketball player to serve as the face of the brand. That is on the verge of changing, as Nick DePaula of ESPN reports that DeMarcus Cousins has signed a deal with the company, putting Puma on the verge of its biggest win since relaunching as a hoops footwear brand. The only issue is that Nike, to which Cousins is already signed, has the ability to match Puma’s deal and retain Cousins on their loaded roster of athletes.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Golden State Warriors
TAGSDEMARCUS COUSINSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSNIKEPuma

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 2 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 2 days ago 26 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.01.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

09.28.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

09.28.18 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

09.28.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP