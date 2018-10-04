Getty Image

Puma has made waves ever since it decided to get back into the basketball sneaker game. It’s signed a number of prominent rookies to sneaker deals — including the top two picks in the 2018 NBA Draft in Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley III — while also shoring up deals with the WNBA and a few NBA veterans like Terry Rozier and Rudy Gay.

But the one thing that Puma had been missing was a superstar basketball player to serve as the face of the brand. That is on the verge of changing, as Nick DePaula of ESPN reports that DeMarcus Cousins has signed a deal with the company, putting Puma on the verge of its biggest win since relaunching as a hoops footwear brand. The only issue is that Nike, to which Cousins is already signed, has the ability to match Puma’s deal and retain Cousins on their loaded roster of athletes.