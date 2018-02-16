Shaq Says If He’d Known It Was An Option He Would’ve Joined Michael Jordan In Chicago

#Michael Jordan #Shaq #LeBron James
02.15.18 3 weeks ago 8 Comments

Getty Image

Shaquille O’Neal would have done things differently in his career if he knew he had the chance. The National Basketball Hall of Fame inductee won titles in Los Angeles and Miami but said he would have tried to win them elsewhere if the climate were right.

Shaq appeared on ESPN’s First Take on Thursday and was asked about what LeBron James should do in free agency this summer. You may have heard that the Cleveland Cavaliers’ superstar can become a free agent this summer, and speculation has been high concerning where he should play next should he leave Cleveland.

When asked, Shaq immediately said that James should go play for the Golden State Warriors, something that was rumored he’d actually be open to doing recently. The First Take staff thought Shaq was kidding, but he then admitted that if he had the chance, he would have made a similar move in his career.

