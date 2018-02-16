Shaquille O’Neal would have done things differently in his career if he knew he had the chance. The National Basketball Hall of Fame inductee won titles in Los Angeles and Miami but said he would have tried to win them elsewhere if the climate were right.
Shaq appeared on ESPN’s First Take on Thursday and was asked about what LeBron James should do in free agency this summer. You may have heard that the Cleveland Cavaliers’ superstar can become a free agent this summer, and speculation has been high concerning where he should play next should he leave Cleveland.
When asked, Shaq immediately said that James should go play for the Golden State Warriors, something that was rumored he’d actually be open to doing recently. The First Take staff thought Shaq was kidding, but he then admitted that if he had the chance, he would have made a similar move in his career.
Breaking news: Hall of Famer would have played with Hall of Famer. Also, Stephen A. Smith is an asshole.
With Shaq the Bulls would’ve won 6 championships.
Didn’t Malone and Payton join Shaq and Kobe one year to attempt to form one of these super-teams Shaq never got to play on….?
*40yr old Gary Payton and Karl Malone. That’s when the “superteams” were formed back then.. when u were almost done in the league and chasing rings.. no different from Pip in Portland, Drexler in Houston, Rodman in Chicago.. etc, etc
Malone and Payton were in their ring-chasing days.
Malone was never healthy, he only played 42 games that entire season. He averaged 5 pts. and 7 rebounds in the 4 finals games he played.
Payton averaged 4 points and 4 assists in the Finals and couldn’t handle Chauncey. Not exactly the Glove he was in Seattle.
They did have that badass rookie Luke Walton though…
But you see, Shaq, the difference between you and the 90’s Bulls, they actually had talent and weren’t just lumbering giants.
shaq over luc longley would have been lulz
Shaq left Orlando as a UFA, he could have gone anywhere. Chicago was only paying Jordan real money, they could have easily cleared space.
If he’s talking about leaving Los Angeles – for years since retiring Shaq has been telling anyone that would listen that, if he could do it again, would work it out with/hand the team over to Kobe so he could finish his career with the Lakers.