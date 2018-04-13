Getty Image

Stephen Curry won’t be back for the first round of the NBA playoffs, but there’s hope he does indeed have a timetable in place for the postseeason.

Curry has a Grade 2 sprained MCL and is not expected to play in Golden State’s first round matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, but it’s possible that Curry is back sometime during the next series, should the Warriors manage to take down the Spurs.

Curry is officially getting a three-week reevaluation on Saturday, but a report from ESPN’s Shams Charania indicated that the All-Star guard could come back to the Warriors lineup sometime in the Western Conference semifinals.