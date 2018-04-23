Steve Kerr Still Isn’t Expecting Steph Curry To ‘Play Anytime Soon’

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors hold a commanding 3-1 series lead against the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the NBA Playoffs despite playing without the services of All-Star point guard Stephen Curry.

Curry missed time earlier in the season with an ankle injury before suffering an MCL sprain back in late March. Although he originally hoped to return in time to play in the first round and hasn’t been able to return just yet, Curry is making progress. He has since returned to practice and a recent report suggested the Western Conference semifinals as a possible target for his return.

Regardless of his progress, Kerr isn’t quite ready to let Curry run loose just yet.