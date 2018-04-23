Steve Kerr Still Isn’t Expecting Steph Curry To ‘Play Anytime Soon’

#Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry
04.23.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors hold a commanding 3-1 series lead against the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the NBA Playoffs despite playing without the services of All-Star point guard Stephen Curry.

Curry missed time earlier in the season with an ankle injury before suffering an MCL sprain back in late March. Although he originally hoped to return in time to play in the first round and hasn’t been able to return just yet, Curry is making progress. He has since returned to practice and a recent report suggested the Western Conference semifinals as a possible target for his return.

Regardless of his progress, Kerr isn’t quite ready to let Curry run loose just yet.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Stephen Curry
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSSTEPHEN CURRY

Listen To This

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

04.19.18 4 days ago
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 5 days ago 5 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 7 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 1 week ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP