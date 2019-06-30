Terrence Ross Is Returning To The Magic On A Four-Year, $54 Million Deal

06.30.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

It’s been a breakneck start to free agency so far. The moment the clock struck 6 p.m. on Sunday, both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving confirmed the long-standing rumors that they were teaming up in Brooklyn. And other teams moved quickly on deals that were all but finalized.

Kris Middleton, Harrison Barnes, and Kristaps Porzingis are all staying with their incumbent teams on lucrative, long-terms agreements, but there were a few curve-balls, as well. For instance, J.J. Redick leaving the Sixers for New Orleans came out of left field.

Another surprise was the Magic’s decision to give Terrence Ross a four-year, $54 million contract to return to Orlando. Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news, which came amid a flurry of moves.

Around The Web

TAGS2019 NBA Free AgencyORLANDO MAGICTERRENCE ROSS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.28.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.25.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.25.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.24.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.18.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.18.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP