It’s been a breakneck start to free agency so far. The moment the clock struck 6 p.m. on Sunday, both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving confirmed the long-standing rumors that they were teaming up in Brooklyn. And other teams moved quickly on deals that were all but finalized.

Kris Middleton, Harrison Barnes, and Kristaps Porzingis are all staying with their incumbent teams on lucrative, long-terms agreements, but there were a few curve-balls, as well. For instance, J.J. Redick leaving the Sixers for New Orleans came out of left field.

Another surprise was the Magic’s decision to give Terrence Ross a four-year, $54 million contract to return to Orlando. Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news, which came amid a flurry of moves.