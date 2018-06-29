KC Bailey for Netflix

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out the previous column here.

What’s Now

W. Kamau Bell navigates Trump’s America with Private School Negro

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

United Shades of America host W. Kamau Bell may be comfortable in thinking his new Netflix special, Private School Negro, is second to Hannah Gadsby’s (regarding the streamer’s two comedy releases in June), but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth your consideration. In fact, Bell’s followup to Semi-Prominent Negro offers a wonderful mix of sociopolitical commentary and everyday humor, thereby presenting something for everyone. “It’s fine to do jokes about the political moment, or fine not to, because some people need a break from the political moment,” he told Uproxx earlier this week.