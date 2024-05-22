Summer is just around the corner and that means a multitude of things, especially if the season is your favorite. One of those things is the return of Love Island UK as the British reality show gears up for its eleventh season and second of the year following this past winter’s Love Island: All Stars season. Longtime fans have come to expect the summer season of Love Island UK to air some time in June, and today, the show finally unveiled an official premiere date.

When Does Love Island UK Season 11 Start For 2024?

We’re coming in hot! 🔥 Love Island returns Monday 3rd June on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX ❤️‍🔥 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/h9t3NctIjk — Love Island (@LoveIsland) May 22, 2024

In posts to their social media accounts today, Love Island UK revealed that its eleventh season will premiere on June 3. They shared the news with the caption “We’re coming in hot! [fire emoji],” as well as an image of Love Island host Maya Jama standing in front of a heart-shaped ring of fire. Love Island UK season 11’s premiere will also air simultaneously on Britain’s ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX channels.

Cast members for Love Island UK season 11 have yet to be revealed, but we can expect to learn more about that in the coming days as the season premiere is just around the corner.

You can view the season 11 announcement from Love Island in the tweet above.

‘Love Island’ series 11 premieres on the ITV1, ITV2, and ITVX channels on June 3rd at 9pm GMT/4pm EST/1pm PST.