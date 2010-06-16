Children of Men director’s CGI epic with Robert Downey has 20-min opening shot

Alfonso Cuarón previously directed Children of Men (which I liked, but not as much as everyone else) and Y Tu Mamá También (one of my all-time favorites), and word on the street is that he’ll soon be directing Robert Downey Jr. in a space epic called Gravity. I know, boner, I’m excited too. But ThePlaylist then dug up even more information on the project on the website of The Framestore, a leading UK effects company that was employed on Avatar, Prince of Persia, and others. Set boners to “more bonererer”:
Gravity is the next Avatar in terms of ambition.
The film is 60% CG feature animation with the balance being hybrid CG and live action elements.
Starring Robert Downey Junior, the film is a contemporary survival thriller that follows a woman as she attempts to make her way back to earth after a satellite crash sets off a chain reaction of further crashes [originally slated to be played by Angelina Jolie, but that no longer seems to be the case]. Because it’s set in space, most shots require every element to float in zero-gravity.
But then factor in that this is a stylish Cuarón flick, directed with his trademark languid feel, and you begin to realise the full scale of our challenge. Cuarón’s long and fluid style (the opening shot alone is slated to last at least 20 minutes) leaves no cut points to hide behind. In short, this is a hybrid of a fully animated, photo-real feature film with a blockbusting visual effects movie.
Alfonso Cuarón… Robert Downey Jr…. 20-minute opening shot…
Robert Downey Jr. as the voice of the onboard computer
In short, this is a hybrid of a fully animated, photo-real feature film with a blockbusting visual effects movie.
a satellite crash sets off a chain reaction of further crashes
Gravity is the next Avatar
…follows a woman as she attempts to make her way back to earth…
…a satellite crash sets off a chain reaction of further crashes…
