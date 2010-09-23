Frotcast 15: Softball w/ the Jonas Bros., The Town in owah reahview

On this week’s Filmdrunk Frotcast:
- We discuss Ben’s charity softball game against the Jonas Brothers. Their charity? Raising awareness about not texting while you drive. Sadly, this is all 100% true.
- Brendan shows up drunk and interrupts everybody. Also, he wore an argyle sweater vest.
- We play one of the most epic Old Dirty Bastard clips in history, sent to us once again by Danger Guerrero (you can watch it below).
- I try unsuccessfully to convey why I think Project Runway is still must-see television.
- We play “Meet the Drunkards” with ChinoMoreno (surprise! she’s a girl). The best part is when I ask her an idiotic question and she says “….Ugh.” Priceless. Oh yes, expect that sound bite to get re-used. (34:30)
- Finally, we review The Town with Ryan Kearney, movie editor for TBD.com and Masshole. (an hour in)
BONUS FROTCAST DRINKING GAME: Take a drink every time someone says “reahview.” DISCLAIMER: You might die.
Stream
[audio:http://filmdrunk.podbean.com/mf/web/gikfpp/Filmdrunk15.mp3%5D
Subscribe (on iTunes, on our non-iTunes Feed)
(WARNING: this clip contains some naughty language. WARNING #2: This clip is amazing.)
