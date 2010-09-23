Frotcast 15: Softball w/ the Jonas Bros., The Town in owah reahview

On this week’s Filmdrunk Frotcast:

We discuss Ben’s charity softball game against the Jonas Brothers. Their charity? Raising awareness about not texting while you drive. Sadly, this is all 100% true.

Brendan shows up drunk and interrupts everybody. Also, he wore an argyle sweater vest.

We play one of the most epic Old Dirty Bastard clips in history, sent to us once again by Danger Guerrero (you can watch it below).

I try unsuccessfully to convey why I think Project Runway is still must-see television.

We play “Meet the Drunkards” with ChinoMoreno (surprise! she’s a girl). The best part is when I ask her an idiotic question and she says “….Ugh.” Priceless. Oh yes, expect that sound bite to get re-used. (34:30)

Finally, we review The Town with Ryan Kearney, movie editor for TBD.com and Masshole. (an hour in)

BONUS FROTCAST DRINKING GAME: Take a drink every time someone says “reahview.” DISCLAIMER: You might die.

Stream

[audio:http://filmdrunk.podbean.com/mf/web/gikfpp/Filmdrunk15.mp3%5D

Download

(WARNING: this clip contains some naughty language. WARNING #2: This clip is amazing.)