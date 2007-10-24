GOSLING AND JACKSON STILL BEEFIN’

Now Page Six is weighing in on the Jackslingberg controversy (Yeah, I typed that with a straight face, what of it?)

"Peter couldn’t stand Ryan," said one source. Though Variety reported that Gosling had "stepped down" and was replaced by Mark Wahlberg, our source said, "Ryan cut his own hair, and was fighting with wardrobe. He was so demanding . . . Peter booted him two days before filming started."

Yeah, whatever, I’m still on baby goose’s side. Because even speaking as a heterosexual man, he’s much better looking. And everyone knows good people are attractive and bad people are ugly. Remember Wizard of Oz? The good witch was all blond and feminine like Ryan Gosling, and the wicked witch was all dark and hairy like Peter Jackson. And then the lion roared three times and everyone dropped acid and listened to Pink Floyd. Anyway, the moral of the story is, drugs are awesome.