GOSLING AND JACKSON STILL BEEFIN’

#Ryan Gosling
10.24.07 10 years ago 17 Comments

Now Page Six is weighing in on the Jackslingberg controversy (Yeah, I typed that with a straight face, what of it?)

"Peter couldn’t stand Ryan," said one source. Though Variety reported that Gosling had "stepped down" and was replaced by Mark Wahlberg, our source said, "Ryan cut his own hair, and was fighting with wardrobe. He was so demanding . . . Peter booted him two days before filming started." 

Yeah, whatever, I’m still on baby goose’s side.  Because even speaking as a heterosexual man, he’s much better looking. And everyone knows good people are attractive and bad people are ugly.  Remember Wizard of Oz?  The good witch was all blond and feminine like Ryan Gosling, and the wicked witch was all dark and hairy like Peter Jackson.  And then the lion roared three times and everyone dropped acid and listened to Pink Floyd.  Anyway, the moral of the story is, drugs are awesome.  

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ryan Gosling
TAGSMARKY MARKpeter jacksonryan goslingTHE LOVELY BONES

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP