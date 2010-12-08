KEEP PUNCHING! Stallone Inducted Into Boxing Hall of Fame

Today Sylvester Stallone has single-handedly proven that to become a sports hero, you don’t have to be blessed with athletic prowess, discipline, or have even played that sport professionally. All you need is a knack for cheese truths and a dream. KEEP PUNCHING!
The actor, who penned the script about an underdog boxer from Philadelphia named Rocky Balboa, was named — along with Iron Mike Tyson and Julio Cesar Chavez, among others — to the 12-member 2011 class for induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame and Museum.
”The two things that brought boxing back to the forefront with the public was the great success of the 1976 Olympic team, and when Sylvester Stallone gave us our heavyweight champion — Rocky Balboa,” Hall of Famer Emanuel Steward said. ”I still get goose bumps when I hear the Rocky theme.’ [MSNBC]
Naturally, the blow-hardy sportswriter battle lines are clearly drawn, between “Stallone did a lot for the sport!” and “it cheapens the Hall to induct a non-boxer!” They’re both right, but more importantly, who cares. As long as Tom Cruise doesn’t make the samurai hall of fame, I think we’ll be all right. …Wait, do they have one of those? Because that would be bad ass.
Yeah he’s done a lot. Ever other year, there is a movie or a tv movie or series about a white boxer who thinks he can beat black guys for a championship. Thanks for nothing fucktard. Where are all the black boxer movies ? (And ALI was a horrible flick… shut up)
Sly was unavailable for comment, as he is now busy preparing his acceptance speeches for the Arm Wrestling Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
I would’ve watched the induction on television but couldn’t get enough of my friends to chip in for the $54.99 fee :(
This is
gay retarded idiotic. When does Rambow get the medal of honor?
Hmmm…
So when does Judge Dred pass the bar?
…Dredd…
gonna be one of those days.
This is bullshit. Burgess Meredith should be posthumously inducted for teaching everyone that if you eat thunder, you’ll crap lightning and that if you can catch a yard bird, you’ll never go hungry.
Or lose to Apollo Creed.
Meanwhile, the Mountain-Climbing Hall Of Fame held a 17-year memorial for the passing of Michael Rooker’s girlfriend.
RIP.
Is Tyson being inducted pre or post-facial tattoo?
The Mighty Feklahr fervently hopes they posthumously induct Hattie “Mammy” McDaniel into the “Ear Boxing” Hall of Fame.
Sounding punch drunk must be enough for him to qualify.
hehe
“…facial tattoo…”
teehee
I read somewhere that samurai were encouraged to have homosexual relationships. Because it fostered brotherhood and respect or something.
So Tom Cruise doesn’t want to go there anyway.
That was my Heroes fanfic, Patty. Hiro and that red-headed time travel dude were soooo made for each other.
*stopped watching after season 2. Don’t judge me!*
Bert Sugar only wrote about boxing and he’s in the Hall of Fame.