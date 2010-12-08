KEEP PUNCHING! Stallone Inducted Into Boxing Hall of Fame

Today Sylvester Stallone has single-handedly proven that to become a sports hero, you don’t have to be blessed with athletic prowess, discipline, or have even played that sport professionally. All you need is a knack for cheese truths and a dream. KEEP PUNCHING!

The actor, who penned the script about an underdog boxer from Philadelphia named Rocky Balboa, was named — along with Iron Mike Tyson and Julio Cesar Chavez, among others — to the 12-member 2011 class for induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame and Museum.

”The two things that brought boxing back to the forefront with the public was the great success of the 1976 Olympic team, and when Sylvester Stallone gave us our heavyweight champion — Rocky Balboa,” Hall of Famer Emanuel Steward said. ”I still get goose bumps when I hear the Rocky theme.’ [MSNBC]

Naturally, the blow-hardy sportswriter battle lines are clearly drawn, between “Stallone did a lot for the sport!” and “it cheapens the Hall to induct a non-boxer!” They’re both right, but more importantly, who cares. As long as Tom Cruise doesn’t make the samurai hall of fame, I think we’ll be all right. …Wait, do they have one of those? Because that would be bad ass.