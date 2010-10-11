New Spider-Man Villain is Rhys Ifans

#Spider-Man #Emma Stone
Senior Editor
10.11.10 18 Comments

Sony has announced in a press release that Welsh actor Rhys Ifans will be playing the villain in Marc Webb‘s upcoming 3D Spider-Man reboot with Scarfield and Emma Stone. The 42-year-old Ifans is a classic movie “that guy” who’s done solid supporting work in a billion movies and is perhaps best known to Americans as the kicker in The Replacements, which is on cable roughly every seven minutes.

Which villain Ifans will be playing has not yet been identified.  “Welsh Guy”, perhaps?  We could speculate, but if I sat here writing a post about which bad guys from the comic book I’d most like to see Spider-scarf fight, I’d have to kick my own ass.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Spider-Man#Emma Stone
TAGSComic Booksemma stoneMARC WEBBrebootsrhys ifansSCARFIELDSPIDER-MAN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP