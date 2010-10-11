New Spider-Man Villain is Rhys Ifans

Sony has announced in a press release that Welsh actor Rhys Ifans will be playing the villain in Marc Webb‘s upcoming 3D Spider-Man reboot with Scarfield and Emma Stone. The 42-year-old Ifans is a classic movie “that guy” who’s done solid supporting work in a billion movies and is perhaps best known to Americans as the kicker in The Replacements, which is on cable roughly every seven minutes.
Which villain Ifans will be playing has not yet been identified. “Welsh Guy”, perhaps? We could speculate, but if I sat here writing a post about which bad guys from the comic book I’d most like to see Spider-scarf fight, I’d have to kick my own ass.
no homo, but for a guy who is 6’2″, that is one low hanging nipple
maybe its a spoiler… he is clearly playing Udderman
I heard that “Rhys Ifans” was the answer to a very serious game of Hangman that Jonathan Brandis once played.
Udderman: “you think you are the only one who can shoot white shit out of an appendage spider boy? Meet my sidekick, Homeless Harry”
Homeless Harry grins, pulls out his penis, and ejaculates on Spiderboy
(513): Rhys, Tits or GTFO
They should just go balls to the wall and have him play “Kraven the Hunter”.
However, seeing the direction this movie is going, The Mighty Feklahr is sure he will end up playing some kind of faggy avant garde villainous poet whose only clues to his crimes is the label from an indy band album he last listened at the scene of the (misdemeanor) crime.
[progressiveboink.com]
Or, any of these guys.
Do you have spaz finger? Are your unmanagable digits causing your life to spiral out of control? 1 million people are stricken with spaz finger, and 1 in 5 of them have brought their affliction under control with Rhysifans. As your doctor if Rhysifans ir right for you, and take back your life.
Side effects may include: skidmarks, nasal wax, colonic inversion, blindness, bloody ejaculate and flu like symptoms.
“Cast ‘im? Oi, I damn near kilt ‘im.”
@Bane–that villain is named Multiple Miggs.
Is anybody else starting to get the feeling that this entire Spider Man project is going to be one big circle-jerking hipster allegory for the evils of globalization?
Maybe I’m just taking too much mescaline.
Great that between Scarfield and this dude they’re totally anglicizing the movie. The new title is Spoidaman, Guvna.
/worked for Batman though
Rhys Ifans’ super power? He’s wiry.
“Welsh guy” would make a much better stage name than Rhys Ifans. That or “The Less Child Rapey Peter Stormare”
*Spider-sense is tingling! I better organize a benefit concert and candlelight vigil!*
Even Anderson Cooper is only one more casting decision like this away from calling this movie gay.
No shit, Rhys Ifans? He was my neighbor back when I lived in Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwlllantysiliogogogoch. And that’s a real town in Wales, by the way. And yes, the Welsh are pretty fucking stupid.
Just when you think it couldn’t get any gayer, they bring out Doctor Fucking Nippleheart.
*can’t … type … stupid … fingers ….*