Plot of Paul Haggis’ New Movie Recreated By Bored Critics

For the unfamiliar, there’s this game we like to play. We take a crappy movie we’re probably not going to see, and try piece together the plot using only exposition (NO ANALYSIS!) from the bored critics forced to suffer through it. Usually the best targets are Nicholas Sparks-y type movies, with all their sea turtle nests and sailing scholarships to Stanford. We haven’t had any of those in a while, but this weekend did see the release of Paul Haggis’ The Next Three Days, and what’s Paul Haggis if not a Hollywood Baby Boomer version of Nicholas Sparks? You’d figure a movie from an Oscar-winning director starring an Oscar-winning actor would’ve gotten more attention than The Next Three Days, unless the studio really thought it sucked, and… well, let’s find out, shall we?
“Crowe plays John Brennan, a Pittsburgh community college literature teacher whose life is upended one morning when his wife, Lara (Elizabeth Banks), is arrested for the murder of her awful boss. The night before, Lara was ranting about how much she hated the soon-to-be-dead woman, so it’s tough to explain away the blood on her coat and her fingerprints at the scene.” -NY DailyNews
“There is just one “fateful” night where everything goes wrong. There’s a dinner, and Lara goes all postal about whether the friction at work is because her boss is a woman.” -LA Times
“Later, in the car, John and Lara enjoy an illicit moment of post-catfight sex. The next day, she’s charged with having murdered a co-worker just moments before arriving at the restaurant.” -Washington Post
“Flash forward to the cops breaking down the door to arrest Lara for the murder. Flash forward again to prison doors slamming. Flash forward yet again to the appeal being denied and her attorney saying to John, ‘Just look at the evidence.'” -LA Times
“But John, raising their 6-year-old son alone, hopes to win Lara an appeal even after three years. When her attorney tells him it’s hopeless, John devises a plan to bust Lara out himself.” -NY Daily News
“John decides to plunge into the world of drug dealers and meth labs.” -Washington Post
—
“He takes pictures, draws maps, buys a gun and some false passports, and plans a one-man assault on the Allegheny County Jail.” -NY Times
“He combs YouTube for videos showing how to forge skeleton keys and break into cars with a tennis ball.” -NY Times
“Suddenly, John has tracked down a man who broke out of seven prisons, renowned escape artist turned author Damon Pennington (played by Liam Neeson with a Brooklyn accent, a decorative scar and a thousand-yard stare). John finds Pennington’s how-to book titled “Over the Wall” on the Internet. Then John goes to interview the guy.” -USA Today/NY Times/LA Times
“In the time it takes to have a cup of coffee, John has coaxed the secrets of prison breaks from Damon and begins plotting a labyrinthine escape involving drug heists and forged medical documents.” -USA Today
“He meticulously maps out his strategy, plotting the jailbreak by pasting photos and scraps of maps and scrawling notes all over a wall in his house. A lot of time will be spent looking at that wall.” -LA Times
“John is not a man with violent skills, and he makes mistakes, gets beaten up, and kills people who get in the way.” -New Yorker
“He finds out Lara is set to be transferred to another prison in three days, so he has to move fast.” -NY Daily News
“In the span of about four minutes — or all of Liam Neeson’s screen time — Crowe turns from a good-natured dad to dead-eye marksman.” -USA Today
“Average-guy John doesn’t know how to load bullets into the gun he bought, but we see him blowing away drug dealers to steal cash. He apparently spends months learning how to pick car locks, timing the arrival of delivery trucks and copying the diabetic Lara’s medical documents. Then most of his final scheme depends on chance.” -NY Daily New
“Wearing different-colored jackets really throws the law off [his] trail.” -Rolling Stone
“[Crowe] muses poetic about Don Quixote, then shoots a man in the heart while lying on a stair landing.” -USA Today
“John gets as far as he does because the cops are dimwits. Police are clueless through most of the movie, until a detective pieces the truth years later, apparently by staring at rain.” -USA Today
Yeesh, ten reviews plus and not ONE critic will give us a hint as to the ending? Does he get her out of prison? Did she really kill her boss? This one’s going to eat at me. (*stares morosely out window for an hour*)
(USA Today, NY Daily News, New Yorker, LA Times, NY Times, Washington Post)
Dude, you totally stole this bit from Perez Hilton.
I used to be someone’s wife in prison.
Humiliating pre-prison cavity search or gtfo.
Does he dig a tunnel to break her out? I bet that would lead to 40 odd foot of-
Naah, forget it – I got nothing.
The screen time on this is most likely about three to five minutes of Elizabeth Banks in jail compared to about 90 minutes of Russell Crowe shuffling around. I’d be infinitely more interested in the inverse.
Ironically, she was to be transferred to the new facility in a convertible driven by the warden’s intern.
“At the dentist’s office Shop learns that crown lengthening is actually skull shortening. He realizes that the procedure would be preferable to watching this movie.”
Crowe turns from a good-natured dad to dead-eye marksman.
It’s not like shooting a gun is hard anyway. Pssshhhh you guys are just jealous of my Duck Hunt high score. Quit trying to bring me down with this bullshit about how far away from the screen I was.
The MythBusters busted that break-into-a-car-with-a-tennis-ball thing.
Way to lose all your credibility, realistic Hollywood thriller!
pasting photos and scraps of maps and scrawling notes all over a wall in his house
copying the diabetic
I like this better when the main characters were called Michael Schofield and Lincoln Burrows.
He apparently spends months… copying the diabetic Lara’s medical documents
I bet there was no cake in that file.
* slide whistle *
Traffic and weather next.
Dude’s escaped from 7 prisons, but Crowe looks him up on fucking myspace and they arrange a meet? If I were a 7-time prison escapee, I’d keep my shit under-the-radar. Also, how is that impressive? Seven times? That just means you got caught six more times than the badass who only had to escape once.
The last guy who took an interest in his wife’s diabetic schedule was Claus von Bulow. That didn’t work out so well.
Look for “Sunny with No Chance”, the new Disney comedy about a comatose heiress and her wacky hijinks.
He is a community college professor and he just now plunges into the world of drug dealers and meth labs?
SHOW ME WHERE THE BULLETS GO