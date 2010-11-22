Russell Brand’s Easter Bunny is No Square

Here’s the first poster for Hop (formerly “I Hop“), from the director of Alvin and the Chipmunks, starring James Marsden and the voice of Russell Brand. Russell Brand voices the Easter Bunny, but definitely not your grandpa’s Easter Bunny, with his boring old eggs and fruity pastel sweaters. The kids today, with their rock group videos and their hippity hop music, will really go nuts for this Easter Bunny, which you can tell by his headphones, drumsticks, and short-sleeve shirt over long-sleeve shirt, and the relaxed attitude he takes towards work, as if to say, “Who cares? It’s only fashion.”

From the creators of Despicable Me comes Hop, the comic tale of Fred (James Marsden), an out-of-work slacker who accidentally injures the Easter Bunny (voiced by Russell Brand) and must take him in as he recovers. In theaters April 1, 2011! [Official Synopsis via BleedingCool]

Ha, an out-of-work slacker, classic! But where are his sunglasses? NOW how am I supposed to know if he’s cool?