“We’ve got company!”: The definitive montage.

04.13.10 10 Comments

As we saw previously in the “Mirror Scare” and “No Signal” compilations (not to mention “I’m not here to make friends“), there’s just something gratifying about seeing something you never would’ve disputed was a  cliché pummeled into submission with excessive examples of said cliché.  Today’s mashup, from the Guy Bauer Half Hour, deals with “We’ve got company” — also my favorite YTMND whatsit.  This one’s even more fascinating, as “We’ve got company” remains strangely pervasive as a movie line despite that I don’t think I’ve ever heard it in another context.  The few times I’ve said it myself have always been whispered during foreplay as I gestured towards my extensive doll collection.

TOPICS#Supercuts#Mashups
