“We’ve got company!”: The definitive montage.

As we saw previously in the “Mirror Scare” and “No Signal” compilations (not to mention “I’m not here to make friends“), there’s just something gratifying about seeing something you never would’ve disputed was a cliché pummeled into submission with excessive examples of said cliché. Today’s mashup, from the Guy Bauer Half Hour, deals with “We’ve got company” — also my favorite YTMND whatsit. This one’s even more fascinating, as “We’ve got company” remains strangely pervasive as a movie line despite that I don’t think I’ve ever heard it in another context. The few times I’ve said it myself have always been whispered during foreplay as I gestured towards my extensive doll collection.
“We’ve got come panties.”
“Mom, if you don’t want to do my laundry, I’ll just have my Vietnamese sex toy do it. Sheesh.”
“We’ve got humpty humpany!”
Digital Underground: “Don’t be lupid.”
When Steven Seagal has company he plays the guitar with his foreskin.
Sorry, that last post is a tough one to shake off.
My Mom usually said “Put your dick away” before she told me “We’ve got company”.
My uncle used to say the same thing. Took me forever to figure that out, he never spoke very clearly with his mouth full.
My mission in life is to become a porn star named Goliath Redwood and use this line as my catch phrase before every money shot.
The phrase “We’ve Got Company!” usually followed my father wandering into the living room in his underwear and preceded the retort “JESUS FUCKING CHRIST!”
Father Ratzinger used to say this to me all the time in the rectory. He was referring to the omnipresence of the Holy Trinity, that or Sister Mary Elizabeth was coming in.
i believe those are the code words for whenever lindsey lohan walks up to any club entrance
Dor sho gha! That dog guy from Warming Glow FTW!