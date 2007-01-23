1-23-07 Updates

01.23.07 11 years ago 2 Comments

MTV Joins Verizon Wireless For MTV Live, Performanes by Nas, Akon and others.Link

DreamGirls gets 8 nominations but not one for Best Picture, Actor, Actress or Screenplay. Link


Dr.Dre might work with Papoose. Link</a

Gwen Stefani is going on a U.S. tour with Akon starting April 22nd. Check here for tour dates.

Musiq Soulchild Returns With ‘LUVANMUSIQ’ Link

Lil Scrappy Video- Oh Yeah

The Clipse Hits The Road To Support New Orleans Rebuilding Effort. Link

Video of Akon humping Tara Reid. Link

The guy that got snuffed in the Stylin On You battle releases a new song. Link

