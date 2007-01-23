1-23-07 Updates

MTV Joins Verizon Wireless For MTV Live, Performanes by Nas, Akon and others.Link
DreamGirls gets 8 nominations but not one for Best Picture, Actor, Actress or Screenplay. Link
Dr.Dre might work with Papoose. Link</a
Gwen Stefani is going on a U.S. tour with Akon starting April 22nd. Check here for tour dates.
Musiq Soulchild Returns With ‘LUVANMUSIQ’ Link
The Clipse Hits The Road To Support New Orleans Rebuilding Effort. Link
Video of Akon humping Tara Reid. Link
The guy that got snuffed in the Stylin On You battle releases a new song. Link
i think Tara just crossed over to the dark side…church
Akon looks like he’s way to much for Tara..
Still wouldn’t hit it as good as us Mexicans would, though.
‘Cause you know we be TOSSIN’ IT UP!!!!