Anderson .Paak released his much-anticipated third album, Oxnard, last month, and now, he’s ready to bring a taste of his hometown to the world. Today, the “Tints” rapper announced his “Andy’s Beach Club” world tour will kick off February 11 in San Francisco and run through March 27 in Vienna, Austria.
Along the way, the tour will hit 25 cities across the US and Europe, with tickets going on sale this Friday, December 7 at 10am local times. For more information, you can hit LiveNation.com. Oxnard itself landed at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 in its first week, despite launching as an independent album without the resources of a major distributor. Its success was largely propelled by the buzz from “Tints,” as well as the anticipation from buzz single “Bubblin’,” which didn’t make the final tracklist, and will likely see a bump from his appearance on this past Saturday’s SNL, where he performed “Tints” and “Who R U?”
For the full list of tour dates and venues, see below.
US Dates
02/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
02/13 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
02/15 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
02/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
02/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
02/19 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
02/20 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
02/22 – New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
02/23 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
02/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
02/26 – Toronto, ON @ REBEL
European Dates
03/4 – Norway, Oslo @ Spectrum
03/5- Sweden, Stockholm @ Annexet
03/7- Denmark, Copenhagen @ Royal Arena
03/9- Holland, Amsterdam @ AFAS Live
03/10 – Belgium, Antwerp @ Lotto Arena
03/12 – France, Paris @ Zenith
03/15 – UK, London @ Alexandra Palace
03/16 – UK, Manchester @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
03/18 – IRE, Dublin @ Olympia
03/22 – Germany, Berlin @ Columbiahalle
03/23 – Germany, Frankfurt @ Jahrhunderthalle
03/25 – Italy, Milan @ Fabrique
03/26 – Germany, Munich @ Tonhalle
03/27 – Austria, Vienna @ Gasometer
