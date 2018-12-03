Getty Image

Anderson .Paak released his much-anticipated third album, Oxnard, last month, and now, he’s ready to bring a taste of his hometown to the world. Today, the “Tints” rapper announced his “Andy’s Beach Club” world tour will kick off February 11 in San Francisco and run through March 27 in Vienna, Austria.

Along the way, the tour will hit 25 cities across the US and Europe, with tickets going on sale this Friday, December 7 at 10am local times. For more information, you can hit LiveNation.com. Oxnard itself landed at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 in its first week, despite launching as an independent album without the resources of a major distributor. Its success was largely propelled by the buzz from “Tints,” as well as the anticipation from buzz single “Bubblin’,” which didn’t make the final tracklist, and will likely see a bump from his appearance on this past Saturday’s SNL, where he performed “Tints” and “Who R U?”

For the full list of tour dates and venues, see below.

US Dates

02/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

02/13 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

02/15 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

02/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

02/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

02/19 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

02/20 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

02/22 – New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

02/23 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

02/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

02/26 – Toronto, ON @ REBEL

European Dates

03/4 – Norway, Oslo @ Spectrum

03/5- Sweden, Stockholm @ Annexet

03/7- Denmark, Copenhagen @ Royal Arena

03/9- Holland, Amsterdam @ AFAS Live

03/10 – Belgium, Antwerp @ Lotto Arena

03/12 – France, Paris @ Zenith

03/15 – UK, London @ Alexandra Palace

03/16 – UK, Manchester @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

03/18 – IRE, Dublin @ Olympia

03/22 – Germany, Berlin @ Columbiahalle

03/23 – Germany, Frankfurt @ Jahrhunderthalle

03/25 – Italy, Milan @ Fabrique

03/26 – Germany, Munich @ Tonhalle

03/27 – Austria, Vienna @ Gasometer