Behind the Scenes of Camron & Vado’s, “La Bamba,” Video Shoot

Killa is tryin to push the restart button on that dipset machine. I aint feelin that nigga Vado. maybe need to hear some other shit, but he aint got shit on Juelz.
im still fuckin with Killa!
juelz who? does he still make music?
I wasnt feeling VADO at first but I took in the Boss of All Bosses mixtape and Vado is mean wit it. He got a flow similar to Cam where it makes you think and break down the slang an lingo’s from the street. No lie Cam that nigga
Cam is going hard w/ Vado….Vado killed that Gangsta Grillz and is a beast, he’s next up. Killa gon keep pushin em. I hope Cam reclaims his spot…. homeys a true hustler………..
aiight look at Araab with the blue hat up in there.. P-TOOWWNN!
