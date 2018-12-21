The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Uproxx Studios / Getty

From newcomers like Blueface, Bishop Nehru and Valee to established names like Future, Young Thug, Nipsey Hussle and Kevin Gates, this was a pretty big week of releases. Several artists got into the seasonal spirit, with Rae Sremmurd dropping Christmas songs, A Boogie celebrating Hoodie SZN, Bishop Nehru delivering a Nehruvian Holidays EP, and Nipsey getting reflective over a triumphant year on his latest single. You can check out those and the best of the rest below:

Future Feat. Young Thug, “Do It Like”

It’s well known that Young Thug and Future both have hundreds of tracks in the vault — perhaps hundreds with just them two alone. They decided to cull from that deep reserve and offer us a single right in time for the holidays with “Do It Like,” a spacey, braggadocious track where the two play with the same cadence over thumping 808s.

Rae Sremmurd Christmas Songs

Rae Sremmurd gave us what we wanted with their SR3MM album, now they’re giving us what we didn’t know we needed on a pair of Christmas jingles. Swae Lee’s “Christmas At Swae’s” is about the object of his eye not being at Swae’s, under his mistletoe. He mournfully croons about wanting someone to share his holiday cheer with. Slim Jxmmi’s “Nothing For Christmas” is a more upbeat affair, as the raucous rhymer brags about splurging on his many women, including buying some D Cups.

Nipsey Hussle, “Perfect Timing”

Nipsey Hussle offered a self-fulfilling prophecy with his Victory Lap album, as the end of year lists are passing the Compton rhymer the roses he deserves for an excellent, motivating album. It was “Perfect Timing,” and he celebrates it on his latest single. Over a dense soundscape of live drums, Nipsey continues imparting lessons that everyone should instill heading into 2019: “Before you run your race, you gotta find your pace / just make sure you cross the line, f*ck the time it takes.”