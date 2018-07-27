The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Getty / Uproxx Studios

Hip-hop is moving as fast as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to compile the best singles of the past week and highlight them in one space for you. Despite some big-name releases, this week is defined by one name: Tyler. The talented LA rhymer/producer is on the list four different times, for three collaborations and one freestyle over Playboi Carti’s “RIP“ from Die Lit. He’s having a busy year that’s been pretty quietly kept, as he’s just letting the music speak for itself. Elsewhere Mac Miller, and Trippie Redd gave appetizers of their upcoming projects while Denzel Curry unraveled his latest project day-by-day.

A$AP Rocky Feat. Tyler, The Creator, “Potato Salad”

A$AP Rocky and Tyler, The Creator are good friends. The two fun-loving artists — who rose to prominence at the same time — have collaborated in the past, and now they’re looking to come together once again on an upcoming mixtape entitled WANG$AP. They dropped the first offering this week, taking turns rapping over a buttery sample previously used on Monica’s “Knock Knock” and Kanye West’s “Apologize.”

SilkMoney Feat. Tyler, The Creator, “NAGA”

That said, A$AP isn’t the only person Tyler dropped a collaboration project with. For a guy who beat his chest about deserving a Grammy, one would think Tyler would be talking about how busy he’s been this year with the freestyles and feature verses, but he’s just letting the music speak for him. He was all over previous collaborator SilkMoney’s “NAGA” track, riding the funky, bouncy instrumental with bars about being a “young man with a net worth” who came from humble beginnings.

Tyler, The Creator, “TIPTOE,” “QUARTZ”

It’s those humble beginnings that influence Tyler to go so hard, as evidenced by him dropping two songs in one day. His first track was a freestyle over Playboi Carti’s “RIP“ track from Die Lit. He then doubled back and dropped “QUARTZ,” a smooth track that we’ve previously heard a portion of on the second half of Cherry Bomb’s “Blow My Load.” Creator is literally in Tyler’s name and he’s been showing us all 2018 that the moniker is the real deal.

Migos, “Swang”

A week after dropping a massive “Drip” remix, Migos jumped on Rae Sremmurd’s “Swang” track from their SR3MM double album. In less than three minutes, all three Migos make their presence felt on the track, which is an impressive feat in itself. They swept through the track like a triad of tornadoes, leaving nothing but good vibes in their wake. After their performance on “Swang,” it’s safe to say Drake will have his work cut out for him on their upcoming tour — whenever it starts.

Mac Miller, “What’s The Use?”

Nicki Minaj isn’t the only big name artist dropping this August — Mac Miller will be releasing SWIMMING on August 3. He just dropped another taste of the project, displaying a new dimension on the funky “What’s The Use?” When the groovy beat drops, you’ll have to do a double take at the song art and make sure it’s not Justin Timberlake. But Mac Miller doesn’t croon here, sounding right at home with fun rhymes over the smooth bassline.

Lil Uzi Vert, “Everything Lit,” “Introvert”

Who knows when we’ll be getting a new Lil Uzi Vert project, but it’s safe to say that he has strong tracks in the stash. Uzi dropped two songs this week. “Introvert” is a dark, cinematic soundscape that he soars over with his hypnotizing harmonies. “Everything Lit” has a similarly horror movie-like tone, but Uzi picks up his rhyming pace, alternating double-time bars with a sonorous melody.

Logic Feat. Ryan Tedder, “One Day”

Maryland rapper Logic is swinging for the fences again, dropping a track called “One Day” with Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic. The track follows in the mode of his recent growth, as an inspirational ode to one day “being alright” with faith and a positive outlook. We can already see the anthem-ideating track being treated to a choir-assisted awards show performance.

G Herbo, “Some Nights”

G Herbo recently tore down the booth for a Hot 97 freestyle, showing off the skills that had Lil Yachty in his bedroom going crazy to this “Who Run It” freestyle. This time Herbo took the vibes down a notch on this single from his Swervo album with Southside, reflecting on his rough Chicago upbringing, where bail money and deathly consequences were daily worries. Luckily, Herbo is no longer physically in that destitution — even as he fights a gun case — but he will likely genuflect on his triumph over tragedy for the rest of his life.

Denzel Curry Feat. J.I.D., “SIRENS | Z1RENZ”

In a pretty unique move, Florida rhymer Denzel Curry dropped his TA1300 project in three acts over three days. In the final track from the second act of TA1300, Curry linked with XXL Freshman J.I.D on “SIRENS | Z1RENZ,” a melancholy, politically-charged track in which the two drop fiery bars about social injustice. J.I.D., in particular, continues the dizzying vibes of his XXL Freshman freestyle, with an impressive rapid-fire verse where his flow slowly gyrates over the tracks’ dusty drums.

Trippie Redd, “Black Magic”

Trippie Redd probably surprised some people that thought he was just a so-called “mumble rapper” with his XXL freestyle. He has a knack for melody — that’s displayed on his “Black Magic” track, but he can also pull off flurries of multis and impressive displays of technical lyricism. There’s a reason his fanbase is awaiting his upcoming Life’s A Trip album, and “Black Magic” is a solid example why.