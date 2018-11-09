Getty / Uproxx Studios

This week, a quartet of strong duos delivered great records. J.I.D and J. Cole got their Twista on with “Off Deez,” while Tee Grizzley and Chance The Rapper implored downtrodden communities to “Wake Up” and embody the change that we all need. IDK and Denzel Curry seem to be on a collision course toward a collaboration project that will be undoubtedly fire, while Queens legends unite on Big Twins and Havoc’s reflective “Memories.”

Elsewhere, Earl Sweatshirt, Smino, and Lil Peep’s loved ones gave us tastes of what to expect from their new projects. In Smino’s case, he actually dropped Noir a day early. Check out all this and more best new hip-hop of the week below.

Earl Sweatshirt, “Nowhere2go”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Earl Sweatshirt delivered the first taste from his upcoming album, and it’s a daring track that harkens to his experimental work on Denmark Vessey’s Sun Goes Nova this March. Earl is known for being one of the sharpest lyricists in the game, but “Nowhere2go” shows him delving inward with a lax flow over a gaseous production. The track is no doubt polarizing, but we’re just excited that an Earl project is actually on the way.

J.I.D Feat. J. Cole, “Off Deez”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

One of J.I.D’s biggest attributes is his mastery of flow. Those skills were on full display on “Off Deez,” where J.I.D was on one, double-time flowing and methodically rhyming over a churning 808-based production. J. Cole joins him in full K.O.D. mode, sounding right at home while tongue-twisting his followup verse. The track is a compelling glimpse at what J.I.D has in store for us on his Dicaprio 2 project.

Tee Grizzley Feat. Chance The Rapper, “Wake Up”

Tee Grizzley is known for gritty bangers like “First Day Out,” but he gave us a change of pace on “Wake Up,” an empowering collaboration with Chance The Rapper. Over a resounding organ, Grizzley laments how we’re “living in days where n—-s do sh*t without even thinkin’ about it,” but implores his high school listeners to “try to make it to college” and make the best of their life. Chance follows up with a verse featuring the all-too-common: “I’m in the trenches” line, except he gives a refreshing twist with, “I give ‘em hope, I get ‘em books, I get ‘em coats.” The inspiring record is an intriguing change of pace for Grizzley.