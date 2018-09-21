The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Getty Image

Hip-hop is moving as quickly as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to compile the best singles of the past week and highlight them in one space for you. It’s been a Kanye West kind of week for many reasons. While he possibly announced new music, he didn’t do one thing that the artists here actually have done — release new music.

From a French Montana track featuring Ye’s frenemy slash who-knows-what Drake, to a posthumous collaboration between XXXTentacion and Lil Peep, to new tracks from Lil Uzi Vert, Action Bronson and Brockhampton, this first week of fall was started off right.

Lil Uzi Vert, “New Patek”

Earlier this summer, Lil Uzi Vert both confounded and intrigued his legion of fans with the announcement of his Eternal Atake project, which took artistic inspiration from the Heaven’s Gate cult. though the artwork would have one thinking Uzi was delivering some off-the-wall content, that’s not the case on “New Patek,” where he sticks to the script over thumping 808s and glittery keys.

French Montana Feat. Drake, “No Stylist”

The artwork for French Montana’s “No Stylist” unmistakenly harkens to the 80s, but the track is very much in the mode of a 2018 banger, with slick drum programming and French trying to hit that autotune drenched high note. While French spends his time harmonizing, Drake is more intent with his rhyming, including dropping the following barb on one of the more fashion-conscious songs of the year: “Yeah, keepin’ it G, I told her ‘don’t wear no 350s ’round me.’”

Pardison Fontaine Feat. Cardi B, “Backin It Up”

Around the time that Cardi B’s Invasion Of Privacy album first dropped, there was a mini-controversy over her “Be Careful” track, which had a previous incarnation by fellow New York (state) native Pardison Fontaine. That miscommunication was cleared up, and the onetime collaborators are working together again, “Backin It Up” on Cardi’s first track since having a child. Cardi used her appearance to reference another controversy of her’s that’s on other people’s minds, rhyming “why don’t you chill with the beef and get some chicken instead?” Words to live by.

Lil Peep & XXXTentacion, “Falling Down”

Lil Peep and XXXTentacion were two of the new school’s most eclectic, gifted artists. Both of them were gone too soon. All that’s left is their catalog and wrenching wonder of what they could have been, and a stash of unreleased music. It looks like their team decided to put some of those unreleased vocals together on “Falling Down,” an alternative rock-influenced collaboration in which the two take turns dolefully harmonizing. The eerie, downtrodden of the track is intensified by the realization that both artists are no longer with us.