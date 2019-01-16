Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The music business can be a competitive place, especially when it comes to hip-hop, but most artists usually only feel the pressure from record execs and business partners. Unfortunately for up-and-coming Compton rapper Boogie, it looks like his own biggest critic lives right in his own home. During an interview with Shade 45 show Sway In The Morning to promote his upcoming album Everything Is For Sale, the Shady signee admitted that his own son clowned him for not having the numbers to compare to his peers. He also spits another devastating freestyle, proving that the time spent crafting his album has only sharpened his lyrical skills.

Boogie, a relatively down-to-earth person who says in the interview he spends most of his time at home with his kid when he isn’t in the studio, relayed the story to the hosts after being questioned about the world-record-holding Instagram egg. “I showed my kid my Instagram the other day,” he said. “I’m like, ‘Look I’m finna hit 200,000 followers.’ He’s like, ‘What? That’s nothing to the famous people. You seen Blueface?'” Ouch.

It’s true, though: Blueface has way more than 200,000 followers — he’s currently sitting on 1.4 million, as a matter of fact. Still, that may be more a function of spectacle, publicity, a few important co-signs, and a slightly different demographic. At 29 years old, Boogie is firmly in the range of “80s babies” who got a slightly later start on social media than 21-year-old Blueface, who likely grew up with a smartphone in his hand. Besides, following is no indicator of quality; while Blueface may have drawn more attention quicker than Boogie, his off-kilter style has proven to be much more divisive than Boogie’s smoother, more emotionally resonant catalog, which includes mixtapes like The Reach and Thirst 48. There’s a reason he’s signed to Shady Records and fans constantly blow up his Instagram with demands to release his album. 200,000 hardcore fans who support you will always be better than 2 million who just want to watch you fall off.

Those fans won’t have to wait much longer. Everything Is For Sale is due January 25 through Shady Records/Interscope.