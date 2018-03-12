3 things. 1. @iamcardib is the best.

2. she revealed her albums coming out in April

3. she just won #BestNewArtist#iHeartAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/LbUFXfggEp — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 12, 2018

Cardi B’s monster run in 2017 was historical, controversial, and hysterical. Throughout the year, she grew as an artist and as a public personality, driven by the surprising success of “Bodak Yellow” and a late-year string of hit guest features that took her from Instagram star to household name. However, one question remained through it all: When is her official debut album on Atlantic Records coming out? Cardi herself did much to dispel the speculation during last night’s iHeartRadio Awards, where she was presented with the award for Best New Artist.

During her acceptance speech, Cardi turned on the charm, thanking her supporters, business partners, fiancé, family, and fans while unleashing her signature cackle on her haters before revealing that her as-yet-untitled debut album is coming in April of this year. While she didn’t provide any other details, her parting shot was all the enticement any interested party would need: “Stay tuned, motherf*ckers.”

While Cardi’s 2017 takeover was notable, her 2018 has only been an extension of that success as she hit the stage with Bruno Mars during the Grammy Awards to perform their hit “Finesse (Remix),” solidifying her status as a bonafide hitmaker, and signed a deal for an upcoming movie which films in March.