Cardi B Says She Hid Her Pregnancy Because ‘People Be So Thirsty To Scrutinize’

04.09.18 2 hours ago

Being the musical guest on Saturday Night Live was big enough news for Cardi B, but during her visit on the show, she also revealed that the rumors were true: She’s pregnant, as was made clear with her visible baby bump during her performance of “Be Careful.” She’s obviously pretty far along in the pregnancy at this point, and she said after her performance that the reason she kept it a secret for so long is because she didn’t want to deal with the haters.

E! notes that in a since-deleted Instagram story, Cardi wrote, presumably after seeing some negative feedback about her reveal online, “This is why I did not [want] to say nothing. People be so thirsty to scrutinize and try to destroy something that [is supposed] to be a blessing.”

Thankfully, it seems Cardi spent more energy focusing on the positives of this significant life change. After she left the stage, she exclaimed to her cheering entourage, “I’m finally free!”

