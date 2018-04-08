Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Cardi B dazzled with her performances on SNL this week, but it was far from the only thing she brought to the show. Not only did she surprise with an official confirmation that she’s pregnant, she also inspired one member of the SNL cast to speak her mind and spread some truth through the rest of the cast.

Aidy Bryant is no stranger to channeling popular artists on the show, using Demi Lovato to give Sarah Huckabee Sanders a little spotlight. But this time around it transcends just a musical style. Bryant adopts the attitude and gets empowered, even though the rest of the cast and host Chadwick Boseman are a bit confused by it all. There are also probably a few disturbed Instagram users out there.