Cardi B’s debut album Invasion Of Privacy amassed over 100 million streams worldwide, completely shattering Apple Music’s record for the most-streamed album by a female artist in its first week and dethroning its previous record holder, Taylor Swift and her 2017 album Reputation — an impressive feat in itself. Although, it’s important to remember that Reputation only hit streaming services several weeks after its initial release, so this isn’t quite a straight comparison.

Still, Invasion Of Privacy is currently holding down the No. 5 spot on Apple Music’s worldwide chart of the most streamed albums ever, Variety reports. That’s more than Ed Sheeran’s Grammy Award-winning album Divide and The Weeknd’s Hot 100 record Starboy. Invasion Of Privacy is expected to top the Billboard 200 chart at No. 1, according to Hits Daily Double and she will be only the fifth female rapper to do so. Cardi will be in the company of Nicki Minaj, Eve, Foxy Brown and Lauryn Hill. Upon Invasion Of Privacy‘s release, it was instantly certified Gold by the RIAA thanks to the huge success of her breakout hit “Bodak Yellow.”

There have been so many wins for Cardi as of late and the 25-year-old rap star’s rise to fame hasn’t gone without being met by some type of messy commotion — most recently stemming from Nicki Minaj, who tearfully revealed in an interview with Zane Lowe how upset she was over the way her verse on Migos’ Culture 2 single “MotorSport” was handled. Cardi has yet to respond to Nicki’s comments from the interview and despite the potential drama that seems to be bubbling from these two luminaries, she certainly has a lot of successes to celebrate.

The former Love & Hip Hop: New York cast member confirmed rumors of her pregnancy by revealing her baby bump on Saturday Night Live last weekend while performing her single “Be Careful.” Cardi’s fiancé Offset of the rap trio Migos, celebrated the announcement with a tweet gushing about how much he can’t wait for them to start their new journey together. Cardi is not letting a little pregnancy get in the way of her securing her bag, however. She recently hosted an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and the new mother-to-be is slated to perform at Coachella this weekend undeterred by being nearly seven months pregnant. She also said she plans on continuing her seven-week trek with Bruno Mars, newborn baby in tow.