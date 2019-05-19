After a fittingly over-the-top medley performance of his new singles “Jealous” and “You Stay” on SNL, super producer DJ Khaled returned to the stage with SZA, Meek Mill, and John Legend to deliver an exuberant follow-up medley performance of “Just Us,” “Weather The Storm,” and “Higher” from his new album, Father Of Asahd.

Khaled’s new album, Father Of Asahd, released just this past Friday with an auspicious lineup of artists including some of the biggest names in hip-hop, from Big Sean to Jay-Z to the late Nipsey Hussle. After working on the album for two years following the release of Grateful, Khaled released its follow-up without much fanfare leading up to it. Once it was out, though, he began the marketing push in earnest, releasing an avalanche of music videos, including ones for “Higher” with John Legend and Nipsey Hussle, “Celebrate” with Post Malone and Travis Scott, “Just Us” featuring SZA, “Jealous” with Big Sean and Lil Wayne, and “Holy Mountain,” which features dancehall legends Buju Banton, Sizzla, and Mavado, alongside GOOD Music newcomer 070 Shake. The album also included previously-released singles “No Brainer” with Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, and Quavo and “Top Off,” featuring Jay-Z, Future, and Beyonce.

Father Of Asahd is out now via We The Best / Epic Records. Get it here.