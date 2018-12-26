Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

With 2018 being such a big year for rap beef, Eminem, DJ Whoo Kid, and Paul Rosenberg shared their favorite rap diss tracks for Christmas on Shade 45 XM Radio with a “12 Days Of Diss-mas” countdown. While Eminem’s own tracks were apparently disqualified, the trio provided a hip-hop history lesson of sorts, running through some of the highest profile rap feuds and diss tracks throughout the years, beginning with “The Bridge Is Over” by Boogie Down Projects and including Roxanne Shante’s “Roxanne’s Revenge,” Ice Cube’s “No Vaseline,” and more.

Although the crew sticks to historical beef like Common vs. Ice Cube and LL Cool J vs. Canibus, they still share interesting insights on what made each rap battle special. There are even moments where Eminem deciphers unexpected rap disses from Del The Funky Homosapien among others. The broadcast even includes NWA’s “F*ck The Police,” one of the most vicious diss records toward law enforcement officers, although Em spends some time trying to convince his colleagues that it was actually directed toward the group The Police.

As far as 2018 beef goes, diss records flew fast and furious on the internet, with Drake, Pusha T, Eminem, MGK, Joyner Lucas, and Tory Lanez all trading shots. If “12 Days Of Diss-mas” continues as a Christmas tradition, at least some of them are sure to land on a future list.