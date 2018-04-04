Getty Image

Court documents have been attained in Fabolous’ alleged domestic violence case which indicates how much the time the Brooklyn rapper is facing. Fabolous, was charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of making terroristic threats against his ex-girlfriend Emily Bustamante, according to the Bossip blog that posted the documents. Both counts are in the third degree. Fabolous, who was seen on camera arguing with his girlfriend, is facing three to five years in prison for the charges. New Jersey’s Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office will be trying the case against Fabolous.

The charges stem from accusations levied against Fabolous by his former girlfriend Bustamante, also known as Emily B from the Love And Hip-Hop reality series. She alleges that Fabolous punched her multiple times in the face, which caused two of her teeth to be surgically removed. The documents also state that he “informed her that he would hit her in the head with a baseball bat,” and later informed the victim and her family that he “had a bullet for her.” The latter threat was on the video that was exposed last Saturday, which showed Fabolous, Emily and her family in a domestic dispute outside of his New Jersey home.

Fabolous’ lawyer Alberto Ebanks told TMZ that the video shows “only an argument. There certainly is no crime being committed. If what you see in the video were a crime, we’d have to build more jails.”

Since the incident, Fabolous has performed at New York City’s Terminal 5 with Lil Kim. He’s also seemed to respond to the controversy surrounding him in a snapchat message stating that, “sometimes it is best to just be quiet and let God show people.” It appears Game, who commented on the story, doesn’t have to be shown much as his mind is made up: