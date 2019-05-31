Getty Image

Justin Bieber has kept professionally quiet over the past few years, but so far, he’s having a significantly more active 2019. He was one of the many featured guests on Lil Dicky’s “Earth.” He joined Ariana Grande on stage at Coachella. He teamed up with Ed Sheeran for “I Don’t Care,” which also had a wacky green screen video. The train keeps on rolling, and now he’s back with yet another collaboration: Last night, Gucci Mane dropped the summery new single “Computer Love,” featuring Bieber.

The track samples the 1985 Zapp & Roger song “Computer Love,” and consequently, the track has a bit of an old school vibe, although it also sounds ready to soundtrack pool parties in the coming months. Aside from general lyrics about romance, Mane and Bieber express themselves through computer talk. Mane raps at one point, “Drop it low like you be doin’ on that computer / You want a loan, get your love, I want computer love / So drop it low and back it back like a computer does,” while Bieber’s hook goes, “You can meet me, you can meet me on my laptop / Ooh, when we both logged on, I didn’t wanna turn off / That’s that computer love.”

Listen to “Computer Love” above.