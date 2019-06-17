Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Less than a week after announcing his new album Delusions Of Grandeur, Gucci Mane recruits Meek Mill and a squad of strippers for the opulent video to the project’s first single “Backwards.” The trap pioneer released his last album, Evil Genius, just six months ago but it looks like he’s already back to his old ways of flooding the streets with releases.

In the new video, the two rappers take over a luxurious mansion to throw a debauched party with strippers and stacks of money all over the place. Gucci riffs on the hook from Lil Pump’s viral hit “Gucci Gang” while tossing dollars off a balcony, while Meek lounges around in the kitchen, which has been retrofitted with poles to ensure maximum entertainment value while he peruses the options in the oversized fridge.

Gucci hasn’t revealed much about Delusions Of Grandeur, other than the fact that it’s apparently releasing by the end of June, but considering Evil Genius released during the holiday season and garnered the 38-year-old Atlanta rap vet three platinum plaques for its single “Wake Up In The Sky,” it’s no surprise to see him chasing success so soon.

Gucci Mane and Meek Mill are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.