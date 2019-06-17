Gucci Mane And Meek Mill Throw A Stripper Mansion Party In Their Debauched ‘Backwards’ Video

Hip-Hop Editor
06.17.19

Less than a week after announcing his new album Delusions Of Grandeur, Gucci Mane recruits Meek Mill and a squad of strippers for the opulent video to the project’s first single “Backwards.” The trap pioneer released his last album, Evil Genius, just six months ago but it looks like he’s already back to his old ways of flooding the streets with releases.

In the new video, the two rappers take over a luxurious mansion to throw a debauched party with strippers and stacks of money all over the place. Gucci riffs on the hook from Lil Pump’s viral hit “Gucci Gang” while tossing dollars off a balcony, while Meek lounges around in the kitchen, which has been retrofitted with poles to ensure maximum entertainment value while he peruses the options in the oversized fridge.

Gucci hasn’t revealed much about Delusions Of Grandeur, other than the fact that it’s apparently releasing by the end of June, but considering Evil Genius released during the holiday season and garnered the 38-year-old Atlanta rap vet three platinum plaques for its single “Wake Up In The Sky,” it’s no surprise to see him chasing success so soon.

Gucci Mane and Meek Mill are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Gucci Mane#Meek Mill
TAGSDelusions of GrandeurGucci Manemeek mill
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.17.19 8 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.11.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.11.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.10.19 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP