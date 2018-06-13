Asian Doll, one of a new generation of up-and-coming rappers bearing the “doll” moniker, is the latest signee to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records after her Doll SZN made waves for the young rapper online, along with appearances alongside viral rap neophyte Bhad Bhabie, with whom she’s currently on tour. Both Gucci and his newest employee took to their respective social media to share the news, with Asian Doll gushing via an Instagram video post straight after leaving the 1017 offices.

“Words can’t explain how I feel right now,” she wrote. “I just wanna thank GOD & Gucci for believing in me. He been watching me but it takes a real n–a to sign they 1st ever female artist.” Meanwhile, Gucci shared a similar sentiment on his own post with a simple PR photo of Doll and an optimistic caption: “Welcome @asiandadoll to #1017EskimoRecords. Congrats! Y’all get ready because we bout to go crazzyyyy!”

Asian certainly has a point that Gucci stands out from certain other rappers with their own labels. Last year, Rick Ross caught a backlash online after intimating that he wouldn’t sign a female artist because he’d want to have sex with her. Meanwhile, Gucci was also quick to lend assistance to another young, up-and-coming rapper as well, appearing on Dreezy’s “We Gon’ Ride” from her debut album, No Hard Feelings, in 2016, as well as taking her out on tour with him. If Gucci Mane is willing to do all that for an artist that he has no prior affiliation to, Asian Doll’s future is looking bright, as Gucci is sure to put his full support behind turning her burgeoning talent into all-out rap stardom.