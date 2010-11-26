Jay-Z Speaks On Cristal’s Disrespect for the Culture of Hip-Hop

A journalist at The Economist asked Frederic Rouzaud, the managing director of the company that makes Cristal: “Do you think your brand is hurt by its association with the ‘bling lifestyle’?” This was Rouzaud’s reply: “That’s a good question, but what can we do? We can’t forbid people from buying it.” He also said that he looked on the association between Cristal and hip-hop with “curiosity and serenity.” The Economist printed the quote under the heading “Unwelcome Attention.” That was like a slap in the face. You can argue all you want about Rouzaud’s statements and try to justify them or whatever, but the tone is clear. When asked about an influential segment of his market, his response was, essentially, well, we can’t stop them from drinking it. That was it for me. I released a statement saying that I would never drink Cristal or promote it in any way or serve it at my clubs ever again. I felt like this was the bullshit I’d been dealing with forever, this kind of offhanded, patronizing disrespect for the culture of hip-hop.
Full Excerpt from “Decoded”: Time Magazine
When is the last time you saw or heard about Cristal?
To answer your question, “On to the Next One,” when Jay dissed Cristal.
Boondocks when grandpa is drinkin cristal in front of Jay
Nobody speaks about Cristal anymore. They still around?
WTF is a cristal nowadays? keep your bullshit fake ass fancy drink
topic is still trendy cuz alotta rappers nowadys have marketing deals with beverage companies, eg luda, snoop, diddy and so on. what j said applies to each of em. real talk
they still around but less money in their pockets
Jay Z is Huge so when he says stuff it has a big ass Impact
nobody uses auto-tune no more
This issue is like four years old. wow. Check out the first video where he drinks Ace of Spades. Cristal is racist.
Who needs cristal, whatever jay-z say we do! I don’t wear jersey i’m 30 plus, when I heard that line I threw my throwbacks in the Garbage. Cuz jay-z said so!
Cristal is not racist, try looking at something from a smarter business angle.. something Jay-Z didn’t do. All Rappers did with Cristal is pour it out, pour it over bitches, talk about how they buy it just they can piss it out and use the luxury drink as a status symbol.
Cristal is in business so people can enjoy their luxury brand of drink, not so people can disrespect the drink.
Let’s put it this way, let’s say you are the maker of a product.. say outerwear/coats. Your company takes a lot of time and care in purchasing good materials, premium leathers etc etc to make nice outerwear. You grow your brand overtime, spend lots of money to position your product and now your line of coats is one of the most respected lines in the world (as well as the most expensive) you have a ton of high end, respected clients.
All of a sudden, rappers who have advanced money start buying your coats and burning them on the corners in their video. Why?? simply because they can, they want to show their audience that they can afford to buy the most expensive things and burn it.
From a business perspective…. what do you think that does to the standing of your product ??? All of a sudden your high end clientele now see your product as the shit that rappers burn on the street corners.
It doesn’t stop there, now what happens when this rapper culture moves “on to the next one” and it is no longer cool to burn your jackets. You have now lost money from your previous high end clients and the rapper community that is “on to the next one”.
Jay-Z did Cristal a favor by have stupid rappers stop promoting Cristal. The drink is still highly respected overseas (Russia especially) and its standing has improved.
The hiphop culture is composed of 95% lemmings who can’t engage in critical thought and look at a position from all sides.
Finally, its good to be a Virginian and Shout out to everybody in the 7 City !!
I must listen to Jay Z. He knows better and he deserves my obedience. He is correct about everything. I drink ace of spades even though it taste like shit, Jay says it’s better, why would Jay lie?
The sarcasm is a little too thick fellas of the last two posts. You might want to scale that back some.
@CooL_KiD_305 Lmfao, I hope you were sarcastic.
Cristal is stocked and popular in most upscale spots in the USA and around the world. I find it amusing anyone thinks Jay could kill Cristal.
@ Jamara N
You’re right when u say that many places still carry the drink but you forgot to mention that their sales took a nose dive after jay-z boycotted them. Im sure the bad economy had something to do with it as well. I’m not a huge jayz fan but I admire his influence. When he says something isn’t cool anymore, even the people that hate his guts listen to him.
BREAKING NEWS : Jay-Z just said people need to stop blogging!!!
I’m dead serious I gave all my throwbacks to the goodwill! Who still wears throwbacks! U heard my nigga Jay
If you stop doing something because your favorite rapper says it’s not cool, you are a straight up lame.
Period.
So what if Jay-Z says breathing aint cool, what yall gonna do…stop breathing?? smh
Exactly, plus what gives jay the right, didn’t he steal the whole cristal and fly life style from pac who stole it from….
Ima have me some thug passion later who could give a fuck what a rapper say! (Note the contradiction)
jay is overrated. goddamn ppl are dumb and blind.. cristal is overrated referring to the actual flavor, but very classy and respected. rappers on the otherhand are just plain stupid and ignorant. co-sign with everybody who see through this shit and understand that its cristal that pisses on rappers if they wanted to, not vica versa
Lol @ how upset jay-z makes people.
@Negro Please!!! Chill bruh It’s J HOVA the GOD MC, I will do whatever he say. When he came up with all black everything I went and gave all my clothes that wasn’t black all the homeless folks. Same thing with throw backs.
@Billy Jean
I’ve seen no statistics showing that right after Jay made his comments Cristal sales declined.
good point Nigel i havent even heard the name cristal in time
@WHY … dont know what ur idea is based on but believing dat a couple of drunk russians would have a larger impact than our worldwide hiphop-community must be sleeping since 20 years ^^ get ur facts straight
*whoever is
Oh I’m sure Jay Z totally destroyed Cristal…GTFOH
U don’t see or hear about it because of the kind of people that drink it
Before the owner said that about hip hop he didn’t care about losing that market share
NEWS FLASH – JAY Z IS NOT GOD