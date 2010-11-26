Jay-Z Speaks On Cristal’s Disrespect for the Culture of Hip-Hop

#Jay Z
11.26.10 7 years ago 27 Comments

A journalist at The Economist asked Frederic Rouzaud, the managing director of the company that makes Cristal: “Do you think your brand is hurt by its association with the ‘bling lifestyle’?” This was Rouzaud’s reply: “That’s a good question, but what can we do? We can’t forbid people from buying it.” He also said that he looked on the association between Cristal and hip-hop with “curiosity and serenity.” The Economist printed the quote under the heading “Unwelcome Attention.” That was like a slap in the face. You can argue all you want about Rouzaud’s statements and try to justify them or whatever, but the tone is clear. When asked about an influential segment of his market, his response was, essentially, well, we can’t stop them from drinking it. That was it for me. I released a statement saying that I would never drink Cristal or promote it in any way or serve it at my clubs ever again. I felt like this was the bullshit I’d been dealing with forever, this kind of offhanded, patronizing disrespect for the culture of hip-hop.

Full Excerpt from “Decoded”: Time Magazine

When is the last time you saw or heard about Cristal?

