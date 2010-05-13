Just Blaze On Music Blog Culture

What is the solution for labels and blogs to work together peacefully? I try not to post too many songs off of an album to be fair, some sites damn near post the entire album. RealTalkNY is more than just music links anyway, I’m more about getting my own content.
via Soul Culture
I don’t have the answer to it. The labels have to work that out. But me personally, I try to buy the product if it’s worth purchasing. I’ll first look for it on iTunes, and if I can’t find it I’m getting it for free. I say, just put the songs on iTunes once they get leaked. Fuck the release date or first week sales. We need to stop focusing on that anyways. Just buy it if you believe it’s worth purchasing. If you ain’t getting a cut, then don’t worry yourself with it.
Shout out to RTNY…my #1 website. Im always on here
but shitttttt Nigel, you need to step your interviews game up!! We get like 1 interview every 4 months..if we’re lucky. But hey, i love the site.
Was it me or did dude end back at square one?
I can answer some of his questions though.
I have my own Blog we post all forums of urban music. Most of our tracks we receive from producers managers and artists. Who are trying to get feedback or tracks that didnt make the cut because of a label or some other shit but they still want to release.
On a monthly basis I would say the site makes a $1000+ nothing to much though. But that is rent paid or a nice amount of spending money.
They should stop bitching about the blogs, If something gets leaked that means there’s somebody in your circle that shouldn’t be.