Getty Image

A few months ago, singer Justine Skye released a poignant video for her song “Build,” using it as a way to talk about her experiences with domestic abuse. While she never named her abuser at the time, many fans theorized that it was “Mo Bamba” rapper Sheck Wes, whom the singer had dated previously — a theory Justine herself seemed to tacitly confirm on social media. However, it seems that she’s done mincing words or skirting the subject, as she called out Sheck by name on Twitter, accusing him of stalking her and sending his friends to harass her (she even tagged him for good measure).

Twitter

Twitter

“Taking a walk with my friends and my man and Sheck Wes (my abuser) and his friends decide to STALK US and attack my friends,” she tweeted. “Two cars full of n—-s while he sat in the car like a b*tch. You’re pathetic sheck and you beat women. You hit your girl before me and you’ll do it again.” She also called out his defenders, writing, “You’re pathetic… and all the people defending you, ya whole bitch ass label.. everyone. You spreading lies about me. Moral of the story is, if you never put your hands on me.. you wouldn’t be in this situation and you just keep making it worse.”

Sheck has yet to respond publicly to the accusations, but another rapper, GoldLink, who is a friend of Justine, did make references to the accusations in a recent appearance, debuting the song “Justine’s Interlude” on Youtube’s COLORS show. Sheck was also accused of stiffing a video producer for shooting his “Gmail” video, resulting in the director trolling him with a re-dubbed video.