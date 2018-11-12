kids see ghosts pic.twitter.com/CD9Jzf9Kab — Camp Flog Gnaw (@CampFlogGnaw) November 12, 2018

A lot of Kanye West fans would attest that Kids See Ghosts, the collaborative album he made with Kid Cudi earlier this year, was the best album that Kanye rapped on and/or produced during his prolific creative stretch in 2018. He and Cudi previously performed as Kids See Ghosts, although it was at a secret and private show, so it’s hard to call that their live debut. However, the duo did give their first public performance this weekend, at Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Kanye and Cudi performed from a rectangular glass box that was suspended above the stage, and from there, they opened their set with Kanye’s “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” before performing the entirety of Kids See Ghosts. Once that was done, they closed their performance with a few more Kanye songs (“Welcome To Heartbreak,” “Paranoid,” and “Ghost Town”) and Cudi’s “Pursuit Of Happiness.”