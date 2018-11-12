Watch Kanye West And Kid Cudi Make Their Live Debut As Kids See Ghosts At Camp Flog Gnaw

11.12.18 2 hours ago

A lot of Kanye West fans would attest that Kids See Ghosts, the collaborative album he made with Kid Cudi earlier this year, was the best album that Kanye rapped on and/or produced during his prolific creative stretch in 2018. He and Cudi previously performed as Kids See Ghosts, although it was at a secret and private show, so it’s hard to call that their live debut. However, the duo did give their first public performance this weekend, at Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival

Kanye and Cudi performed from a rectangular glass box that was suspended above the stage, and from there, they opened their set with Kanye’s “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” before performing the entirety of Kids See Ghosts. Once that was done, they closed their performance with a few more Kanye songs (“Welcome To Heartbreak,” “Paranoid,” and “Ghost Town”) and Cudi’s “Pursuit Of Happiness.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kanye West
TAGSCamp Flog GnawKanye Westkid cudiKids See Ghosts

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.12.18 46 mins ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

11.09.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.05.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

11.02.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP