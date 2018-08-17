Kanye West And Kid Cudi Performed As Kids See Ghosts At A Secret Show In LA Last Night

Imagine getting a text to come to a secret Kanye West and Kid Cudi show in LA on a random Thursday in August — there’s no way it’s legit, right? Well, for a few lucky fans who followed through on the invite last night, it turned out to be completely true. Kanye West and Kid Cudi popped up at a private anniversary party for creative design company Willo Perron & Associates at Los Candiles Night Club in Los Angeles to perform songs from their well-received collaborative album, Kids See Ghosts, and thanks to the power of social media, it’s not just the stuff of urban myth, but a verifiable fact.

The unorthodox pair of rappers have continued their unconventional promotional run, which started with plenty of questionable behavior from Kanye on Twitter and TMZ Live, to keep the buzz from their June album alive. Kids See Ghosts was the third release of five from the GOOD Music camp produced entirely by Kanye over the course of two months in a sequestered, extended recording session in Wyoming. While Kanye’s own album met a lukewarm reception, the chemistry between Kanye and Cudi made Kids See Ghosts one of the best releases of the batch, thanks in part to the anticipation of Cudi’s loyal — and unexpectedly large and diverse – fanbase. Check out more videos from their secret show below.

