Getty Image

“Old Town Road” has turned out to be the gift that keeps on giving as Lil Nas X repays his country collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus in the most fitting way. Since Billy Ray helped Lil Nas X’s viral smash become a legitimate, No. 1 hit, it’s only right that Lil Nas X makes Billy Ray’s verse from the song’s remix come true.

As a joking riff on the song’s ironic thematic juxtaposition — rapper talks about stereotypically country, cowboy-related activities like horseback riding — Billy Ray’s verse is packed with allusions to “urban” fantasies like “Ridin’ down Rodeo in my Maserati sports car.” As it turns out, now he can do just that, thanks to Lil Nas X’s gift of a brand new sport car.

In the video above, Lil Nas X celebrates seven weeks of “Old Town Road” topping the charts by surprising Billy Ray at home with a delivery of a cherry red Maserati convertible. For his part, Cyrus looks completely blown away, complimenting Lil Nas on his outrageous Western shirt and cowboy hat before being floored by the appearance of the new car and high-fiving his unlikely collaborator, shouting, “Seven weeks!”

Lil Nas has been riding the wave of his hit record the entire time, releasing the song’s hilarious music video just this past Friday and even announcing a brand partnership with Wrangler, the denim brand he name checks in the song. The video features cameos from Chris Rock, Vince Staples, and more and follows a time-traveling Nas as he escapes the law in the 1800s and winds up in 2019 inner city America.