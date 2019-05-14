Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Rolling Loud festival hit Miami this past weekend, and legendary and enigmatic music interviewer Nardwuar kept himself busy there. He chatted with rappers like Young Thug (before he had to leave to join Travis Scott on stage) and Lil Uzi Vert, and his newest upload is an interview with the biggest viral star in all of music: Lil Nas X.

Nardwuar started by presenting Lil Nas X with a country music magazine from 1959, and Lil Nas X joked, “60 years old? I was like six when this came out.” Nardwuar then pointed out Johnny Cash in the magazine, and Lil Nas X responded, “Billy [Ray Cyrus] told me I reminded him of him.” Lil Nas X also addressed Cupcakke’s NSFW version of “Old Town Road,” titled “Old Town Hoe,” saying, “Cupcakke did amazing. I love her.”

Nardwuar also brought up the fact that Lil Nas X used to have barely over $5 in his bank account, and Lil Nas X described what his life was like back then, saying, “I spread it out, you know? I would get some Now And Laters every now and then, and just go back to the house and promote on Twitter.”

In the YouTube comments, Lil Nas X also addressed his slightly slurred speech, attributing it to his new grill: “sorry learning how to talk in my grill u guys. don’t hate me.”

Watch Nardwuar’s interview with Lil Nas X above.