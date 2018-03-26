T.I. Has One Of The Best Takes On Lil Xan’s Tupac Comments So Far

#T.I.
03.26.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Hip-Hop’s inter-generational divide has been at a fever pitch lately, and largely defined by muckraking on both sides. Whether it’s older artists like Pete Rock condemning young rappers, or younger artists calling Tupac “boring” or a “bitch ass n—-” like 03 Greedo did, there doesn’t seem to be much middle ground right now. The always diplomatic T.I. may be the best hope yet at trying to bridge the gap between veteran acts and upstarts. Though he co-signed Waka’s “ban” of Xan from hip-hop, he stepped back that action and gave some insight on why Xan is in the wrong.

“The younger generation wants to be respected, and they feel that that respect comes from the disrespect of the former generation,” he surmised in a promotional video for his upcoming episode in the Rapture docuseries. He continued saying that “Lil Xan, he’s not aware of how much work actually went into making it where Pac and Big made it.” He made a cogent observation of the parallels between accomplished new school basketball stars like Steph Curry and Kevin Durant and older legends like Michael Jordan or “Dr. J” Julius Erving – with the implication that a Lonzo Ball or Donovan Mitchell has a ways to go before they can credibly critique their predecessors. T.I. made a fair point, though he doesn’t necessarily address Xan’s right as a music listener to admit what he thinks is boring – and expose his questionable music taste in the process.

Around The Web

TOPICS#T.I.
TAGSlil xanT.I.

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 3 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 5 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP