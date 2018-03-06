Track list… Track list.. A post shared by King boat (@lilyachty) on Mar 5, 2018 at 8:20pm PST

Lil Yachty first made his claim to fame on the stellar, self-produced Lil Boat mixtape. While his debut album, Teenage Emotions, failed to live up to the hype generated by his first project, Yachty never seems to look back, only forward. So, despite his next effort’s title hearkening back to his origin, he’s taken a whole different approach to Lil Boat 2, which is clear from just a quick look at the stacked tracklist he dropped on Instagram today.

There are some intriguing names on the list, which includes both established hitmakers like 2 Chainz and Quavo and Offset from Migos as well as buzzy newcomers like Tee Grizzley, Lil Pump, Trippie Redd, Lil Baby, and NBA Youngboy. Despite his age, Lil Yachty is already one of the bigger names in hip-hop, so many of the new jacks appearing on his tape will be given an opportunity to shine on a larger stage — something Yachty made full use of on his own come up. During his initial breakout, Lil Boat could be found guest featuring on colorful tracks from the likes of Chance The Rapper and DRAM, and now it seems he’s going to be giving many of his peers the same springboard.

Of course, they may also wind up giving him a little more rap clout as well. One of the primary complaints about Yachty’s early tenure in the rap game is that he just didn’t rap enough. Having known hardcore spitters like Grizzley and Redd on the tape means he’ll have to push himself to keep up and as we’ve seen from his Chance and DRAM collaborations, a motivated Yachty is capable of increased feats of lyrical wizardry. We’ll see if Lil Boat 2 redeems the young star or finally sinks his career.